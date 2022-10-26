Allocation Strategy Paper: Syria Humanitarian Fund 2022 - 2nd Reserve Allocation

I. Allocation Overview The Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF) Second Reserve Allocation (RA) strategy paper is issued by the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), in consultation with the SHF Advisory Board (AB).

Project Proposal Deadline: (31/10/2022, Damascus time: 18:00)

A) Introduction / Humanitarian situation

The objective of the 2nd Reserve Allocation (RA) is to support the critically underfunded winterization response (less than 1 per cent of funding requirement was secured by September 2022) via provision of winterization humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable families to mitigate against harsh winter conditions. A total amount of 2.5 (two and a half) million USD is available under this allocation. Should the Fund receive additional contributions while the 2nd RA is in progress, the SHF team may exercise flexibility in increasing the amount of the funds allocated for winterization response in consultation with the advisory board.

The Shelter & Non Food Items (NFI) sectors estimate that 3.2 million people in the Syria hub areas are in urgent need of winter assistance. The sector response plan aims to target 2 million individuals with winter support, based on the estimated capacity of partners to respond. With less than 1 per cent of the requested funding secured by the end of September 2022, approximately 1.9 million individuals will not be reached with winter support if no additional funding is secured.

Despite an improved security environment, the deteriorating economic situation, compounded with the implications of COVID-19, has led to further intensification of the severity of need for NFI support. As such, the overall NFI PiN has increased by 5 per cent in 2022 to 4.91 million. Unaffordability is the main driver of need, with 67 per cent of the population reporting that they are unable to afford NFIs available in the marketplace. The top items reported as available yet ‘unaffordable’ are solar panels, fuel (heating & cooking), adult clothing, and winter heaters. Such items are crucial to ensure the well-being of the most vulnerable, particularly during harsh winter seasons, when access to basic NFIs is considered lifesaving.

The humanitarian situation in Syria continues to deteriorate. In 2022, 14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance, an increase of 1.2 million from 2021. The rapid rise in needs is driven by a deepening economic crisis, climatic shocks, ongoing displacement, and recurring hostilities. Additionally, much of the country’s public infrastructure and services have been damaged or destroyed. Further, chronic electricity, and fuel shortages further undermine the functionality of essential services, livelihoods, and delivery of assistance. There are major gaps in the provision of, and access to essential basic services. More recently, the accelerating economic deterioration and impacts of climate change have increasingly become additional key drivers of needs, compounding vulnerabilities even further.