Allocation Strategy Paper - Syria Cross Border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF) 2020 - 1st Standard Allocation

Project Proposal Deadline: 26 May 2020 at 17:00hrs (Turkey time) on GMS only Partners training will be organized as part of the allocation process to support the submission of good quality proposals in line with this allocation strategy.

ALLOCATION OVERVIEW A) HUMANITARIAN SITUATION OVERVIEW

Immense humanitarian needs remain for people in northwest Syria (NWS) despite a relatively calm security situation under the current ceasefire since 6 March. Short-term emergency needs of the people who have been displaced since December are increasingly compounded by longer-term needs across host and IDP communities, such as access to food, shelter and education;

The worsening global economic situation is having a knock-on effect inside northwest Syria. The weakened informal exchange rate has had a serious toll on the prices of basic goods, for which northwest Syria is heavily dependent on imports, including rice, wheat, vegetable oil, medicines and petrol. Lack of employment opportunities, destroyed infrastructure, depleted savings further contribute to increasing economic stress on families to extremely worrying levels worsening an already dire situation amplifying disturbing trends such as increase in malnutrition rates;

Of the nearly 1 million people who fled their homes to escape from hostilities between December and early March, some 840,000 people reportedly remain in displacement in the northern parts of Idleb governorate and in northern Aleppo governorate. This population comprises many vulnerable groups such as the elderly, persons with disabilities, and female or child-headed households. Though displacement has largely stopped, the humanitarian needs of the people who have been displaced and the pre-existing needs of the wider community remain extremely high;

Some 141,000 people displaced in northwest Syria have returned to areas in Idleb and western Aleppo governorates from which they were displaced since 1 December 2019. This includes some 120,000 people who have voluntarily returned to their areas of origin and some 2,000 people who arrived back to areas to which they were previously displaced prior to the latest displacement. Nearly three quarters went back in the first half of April. Atareb in western Aleppo governorate and Ariha in Idleb governorate each received around a quarter of all who returned, with most others returning to Daret Azza in western Aleppo governorate and Sarmin, Ehsem, Jisr-Ash-Shugur and Mhambal in Idleb governorate. Many of their homes and much of the essential infrastructure was destroyed in these areas that people are returning to. There are few functioning basic services available and humanitarian needs in these areas are therefore very high, with delivery of assistance complicated as humanitarian partners were displaced away from these areas limiting the provision of essential services;

The most urgent needs of the recently displaced individuals continue to be shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, food and protection including all AORs. About one third of the IDPs who are identified as needing shelter support are accommodated in IDP settlements while another 150,000 people would benefit from similar accommodation.

Another 157,000 people who are identified as needing support for shelter rehabilitation have not been reached yet.