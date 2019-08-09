09 Aug 2019

Alexander Schallenberg: “Austria provides humanitarian aid for people in Syrian refugee camps”

Report
from Government of Austria
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

Council of Ministers approves EUR 2.5 million for humanitarian aid in Mali and Syria from the Foreign Disaster Fund.

In the Council of Ministers on 31 July 2019, the Federal Government decided to disburse humanitarian funds totalling EUR 2.5 million. “Austria is resolutely pursuing its humanitarian commitment. Organisations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization are important partners in this context,” said Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

“With half a million euros for each organisation we are providing urgently needed aid and support the important work of the ICRC and the WHO in the refugee camps in north-eastern Syria. This will enable us to further strengthen the aid being provided in camps such as al-Hol,” said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Items such as food, tents, clean water, mobile aid units and waste disposal measures will be made available in the overcrowded camps.

Since December 2018, violent clashes over the liberation of the last areas controlled by the IS have also led to a massive increase in refugee flows to the camps in north-eastern Syria. The number of residents in the al-Hol refugee camp, for example, has risen to about 74,000, an estimated 90 percent of whom are women and children. According to the United Nations, more than 13 million people in Syria, including 5.6 million children, are currently dependent on humanitarian aid and protection after eight years of war.

A further EUR 1.5 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund is earmarked for the ICRC to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Mali. The security situation in the Sahel region and in Mali in particular, remains critical and is significantly exacerbated by the effects of climate change. “In cooperation with the local Red Cross Society, the funds will be used to support the affected population with food and other supplies and to ensure access to clean drinking water,” said the Foreign Minister.

The number of people displaced by conflict and violence has increased dramatically in Central and Northern Mali, with an additional 133,000 people being internally displaced since the beginning of the year, according to a report by the European Commission Humanitarian Office (ECHO). According to ECHO, some 3.2 million people in Mali are affected by food insecurity and inter-communal conflicts.

Contact

Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Press Department

Tel: +43 (0) 50 11 50 - 3320 Fax: +43 (0) 50 11 50 - 213

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.