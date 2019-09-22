Alexander Schallenberg: “An additional EUR 4 million to help Syrian refugees on the ground.”

On 18 September 2019, the Supervisory Board of the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) decided to increase Austria’s contribution to the EU Trust Fund for Syria by a further EUR 4 million. Austria’s contribution to humanitarian aid for Syria in 2019 is therefore rising to EUR 17.5 million. Among the EU Member States, Austria is the third largest donor to the so-called MADAD Fund.

“We remain firmly committed to assisting the refugees of the Syrian conflict and their host countries. Millions of people need prospects of returning and of job and training opportunities in the region. With an additional EUR 4 million, Austria is therefore making a contribution to help Syrian refugees on the ground,” said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

“Looking after the refugees in the region is the most efficient way to help the people. Austria is therefore also making a significant contribution to minimising refugee and migration movements,” said the Foreign Minister.

The EU Trust Fund for Syria aims to ensure an effective and common European approach to stabilising the host countries in the region and combating the reasons for fleeing. The EU Trust Fund is worth EUR 1.8 billion and addresses the economic, social and educational needs of refugees of the Syrian conflict. At the same time, it relieves the burden on the already overstrained host societies.

More than 5 million people have already fled the Syrian conflict to neighbouring countries such as Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. Another 6 million people have been displaced within Syria. The large influx of refugees is a huge test for the host countries and threatens their economic, social and political stability.