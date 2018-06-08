Airstrike In Residential Area Kills At Least 44 Including 6 Children

On June 7 at 9:15 PM Damascus time, airstrikes bombarded the village of Zardana in Rural Idlib killing at least 44 people including six children and one doctor, and injured over 80. Early reports indicate a "double tap" strategy was employed killing and injuring first responders. Many of the injured were internally displaced persons from Ghouta, and some of the injured were taken to UOSSM's Bab Al Hawa Hospital.

In the strongest terms, UOSSM condemns these reckless attacks against civilians, which are a clear violation of International Humanitarian Law. Dr. Ghanem Tayara, Chairman of UOSSM Intl. and Birmingham GP said, "Today, nine children lost their lives because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. These were children like our own. I am disgusted by these attacks, which slaughter men, women and children with impunity. The only way they will stop is if the international community holds the perpetrators accountable for war crimes." Dr. Tayara added, "Today was the highest death toll in the area since March 2018. "

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.

