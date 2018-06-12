Airstrike on rebel-held Zardana in northwest Syria kills at least 51

By Jennifer Dathan on 11 Jun 2018

On Thursday, June 7th 2018, an airstrike on Zardana, a rebel-held village in Syria’s Idlib province, caused at least 51 civilian deaths and over 70 injuries.

The strike was reported to be a ‘double tap’ airstrike, which sees planes return to bomb the same area, as medics and civilians arrive to help the casualties. It is thought to have been conducted by Russian forces.

In total, eight strikes were said to hit the area as people had gathered to break the Ramadan fast. The surrounding buildings were reduced to rubble.

Amongst the dead are at least 11 women and nine children.

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

Last year, Syria was the country worst-impacted by explosive violence with over 15,000 deaths and injuries from such weapons – of which 85% were civilians.

Of civilian casualties in Syria, 67% were caused by airstrikes.

AOAV strongly condemns the use of violence against civilians and calls upon all states and groups to stop using weapons with wide-area impacts in populated areas, due to the severe impact these have on civilians.