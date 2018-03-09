Air strikes resume in Syria's Ghouta as aid convoy enters

Trapped residents in dilemma - seek aid or stay inside

BEIRUT, March 9 (Reuters) - An emergency aid convoy crossed front lines into the besieged rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta on Friday, Red Cross officials said, but air strikes resumed in the area after an overnight pause.

In less than two weeks, the Syrian army has retaken nearly all the farmland in eastern Ghouta under cover of near ceaseless shelling and air strikes, leaving only a dense sprawl of towns - about half the territory - still under insurgent control.

Read more on the Thomson Reuters Foundation