Aid Worker Security Database Signal Alert: Syria (December 9, 2020)

Signal Alert is an occasional publication of the Aid Worker Security Database to inform the humanitarian sector of a statistically significant trend, change, or outlier detected in the security environment for aid operations.

Spike in IED attacks in northwest Syria

A sharp increase in vehicle-borne IED attacks in the latter months of 2020 has altered the threat environment for aid workers in northwest Syria. Overall, IED attacks have caused over 1,000 civilian casualties in 2020, among them 10 aid workers.

The increased use of these explosive weapons may be obscured by the overall drop in violence after the March 5 Turkish-Russian ceasefire, which sharply reduced the number of airstrikes—long the single biggest cause of casualties in the Syrian Civil War.

While security incidents affecting aid workers in Syria have declined overall, IED attacks doubled in the two months after the ceasefire came into force and are now at the highest point seen since the start of the war.

Suicide drivers have detonated vehicle-borne IEDs in busy city centers with no obvious targets and no conflict party claiming responsibility, signifying the more unpredictable threat of a terrorist-style asymmetric tactic. Most of the incidents have occurred in Aleppo, the epicenter of the conflict, with three frontlines and numerous conflict parties vying for control.

Unlike in double-tap airstrikes, humanitarian workers are not the direct targets of the IED attacks, but rather collateral victims, along with other civilians in pedestrian crowds and vehicular traffic.