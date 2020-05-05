Aid of Sahur packets to camps

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed sahur packets to 800 aggrieved families living in camps on the outskirts of Azaz, Syria. Almost 4.000 people benefitted from this aid.

Muslims around the world are spending Ramadan at home due the measures taken against the coronavirus pandemic. In Syrian camps, iftar and sahur are prepared in tents. IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation is continuing its aid efforts both locally and abroad. Within this scope, IHH delivered sahur packets to 4.000 people.

Explaining that the foundation has organized iftar programs in Syria for the last 9 years, IHH Bab al-Salam Representative Hasan Aksoy said, “We have not forgotten the Syrian people in the 10th Ramadan of the Syrian war. We prepared sahur packets for the people, particularly orphaned and disabled families who were forced to migrate from Idlib and are living in camps on the outskirts of Azaz.” Aksoy, who said almost 4.000 people benefitted from these sahur packets containing breakfast meals, added, “Due to Covid-19, we are unable to organize collective iftar. We are making every effort to deliver these packets to each tent. This year, we are continuing to support the oppressed Syrian people. I would like to thank all our donors for their donation.”

You can contribute to IHH’s Caravan of Kindness by donating your zakat, fitrah, alms, and aid packets, and support our aid campaigns that will continue throughout Ramadan. Donors can;

- Donate 27 TL by sending an SMS texting FITRE to 4072,

- Donate 5 TL by sending an SMS texting IFTAR, KUMANYA or BAYRAMLIK to 3072.

- Donate online via IHH’s website or bank account numbers, or donate directly to their nearest IHH offices.