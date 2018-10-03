03 Oct 2018

Aid distributed for returned families in Deir Ezzor

Report
from Islamic Republic News Agency
Published on 02 Oct 2018 View Original

Tehran, Oct 2, IRNA - A humanitarian aid convoy arrived in Deir Ezzor province, delivered by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) for distribution among the returned families in the province’s countryside.

The SARC said in a statement that the convoy consists of 20 trucks loaded with 17,000 food baskets and 17,000 flour bags provided by the World Food Program (WFP), SANA reported.

The statement added that SARC staff distributed the aid directly during four consecutive days to 17,000 beneficiaries from the families that returned to their homes in Deir Ezzor countryside. 1396**1396

