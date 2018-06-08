Aid in Danger: Security Incident Data Analysis Middle East and North Africa Region (MENA) 2017

This overview document presents incidents affecting aid delivery in 12 countries in the MENA region in 2017. The report is based on incidents identified in open sources and reported by Aid in Danger partner agencies using the Security in Numbers Database (SiND). In 2017, 520 security incidents affecting NGO staff members, programmes and assets were reported. The total number of reported incidents below reflects the willingness of agencies to share information. It is neither a complete count nor representative.

The data in this report has been cross-referenced with AWSD and compared with INSO. Total figures for the MENA region are available on HDX Insecurity Insight.

Key findings

• The five countries with the highest number of reported security incidents in 2017 were Syria (143), OPT (124), Yemen (107), Iraq/KRI and Lebanon (41 each).

• High number of incidents involving NGO staff member deaths and injuries were reported in Syria (58 incidents).

• There were frequent reports of access denials, NGO property entry and searches, demolition, and ceasework orders in OPT.

• Most incidents in Yemen involved NGO staff members’ arrest and detention, access denials, and threatening behaviour and intimidation towards NGO staff members.

• Sexual violence was reported against one female NGO staff member in Iraq/KRI.

• Existing laws affected the delivery of aid in Libya and OPT.