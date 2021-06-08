An agriculture project receives final shipment of fertilizer

Turkey- Monday , June 7, 2021 - The SRTF’s agriculture project, “Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo” received the final shipment of fertilizer. The delivery consisted of 150 tons of organic fertilizer, which will be added to the vegetable seedlings to increase the quality and quantity of the vegetables.

In addition to this organic fertilizer, this project received two other types of fertilizer: compound and soluble. The total amount of fertilizer contracted and delivered under this project is 510 tons.

With a budget of EUR 1.76 million, this project aims to recover and expand the vegetable sector by supporting and supplying farmers and vegetable producers with the required inputs for production. This project will improve to the economic conditions for 2,000 farmers and their families (around 12,000 individuals).

For further information on the project, please see:

Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo

For further information on the SRTF, please visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org