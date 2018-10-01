Agricultural skills training to address impact of the Syrian refugee crisis in Turkey

Enhancing livelihood resilience and social cohesion between refugees and host communities

Key facts

Geographic coverage - Adana,

Gaziantep, Isparta, Mersin and Sanliurfa (five provinces in southern and southeastern Turkey)

Key Implementing partners - Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) and Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock (MFAL)

Resource partners - The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)

Beneficiaries - 900 people, selected among Syrian refugees and local host communities (an estimated 7:3 ratio) and trained on different agricultural topics from March to December 2017

Gender - Given that the agriculture sector engages more women than any other sector, the project was designed to promote women’s involvement (45 percent of total project beneficiaries) and to provide them with opportunities to gain skills and find jobs.

Context

More than 5 million Syrians have sought refuge in neighbouring countries as a result of the Syrian crisis. Despite the support provided by host governments and humanitarian actors, refugees in the region are becoming increasingly vulnerable. Turkey hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees globally. Over 3.3 million Syrians have fled across the border into Turkey, placing a significant burden on the host communities; however, Syrian refugees have very limited access to formal and full livelihood and employment opportunities. Most of them make a living by offering their services as seasonal agricultural workers and are paid lower wages. This poses risks to both host and refugee communities and can lead to instability and social tension.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) partnered with the private sector and carried out agricultural skills trainings to enhance livelihood opportunities for both Syrian refugees and host communities.