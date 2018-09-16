16 Sep 2018

AFAD’s Humanitarian Aid in Afrin - Report No: 4 as of 14 September 2018

Report
from Government of Turkey
Published on 14 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (10.32 MB)

Turkey's Humanitarian Response in Afrin

Additional to the 8-months-period of security and stabili- zation efforts of Afrin by the Republic of Turkey with the hands of Turkish Army Forces; The Republic of Turkey Ministry of Internal Affairs Disaster and Emergency Man- agement Authority (AFAD), Turkish Red Crescent and other Turkish NGOs have been conducting relief works since 29th January to the people who live in/around Afrin.

Over 300,000 civilians in Afrin have benefited from humanitarian aid that has been distributed by Turkish humanitarian agencies including 150,594 food packages-each enough to sustain a family for a month-, 2,301,959 hot meals, 147,428 various food items and 527,044 kilograms of fruits and vegetables. Besides the former sustaining water trucking services, 339,797 bottles of water (0.5, 1.5, 5 liters) were distributed.

Furthermore, Turkish humanitarian agencies have met the urgent needs of civilians by providing 1,570 tons of flour, 140,724 core relief items including mattresses, blankets, hygiene kits, clothes shoes and packages of diapers for children/elderly/disabled people and 32,721 various non-food items. Additionally, 5,082,934 bundles of bread have been provided to the people in Afrin.

