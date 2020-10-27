AFAD Olive Branch Area Situation Overview Report as of 26 October, 2020

General Overview

The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20, 2018, with the stated aim of eliminating the PKK/PYD, Daesh and other terrorist organisations from Syria’s northern Afrin district. This was one of the three counter terrorism operations Turkey conducted on Syrian territories neighbouring its border on the basis of international law, in accordance with its right to self-defence as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions on counter terrorism. Since clearing this area of terrorist entities, the Turkish Armed Forces have established a safe-zone in which AFAD has conducted humanitarian missions.

There are 1,200 families currently living in camps coordinated by AFAD across the Olive Branch Area. This amounts to approximately 7,100 people.

Within its own capacity, the assistance provided by AFAD can be divided into six groups; camps coordination and shelter, food security, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, other non-food needs and logistics. It is important to note that AFAD does not only provide help to people living in camps but also people who live in the area and who need desperate assistance. Within this scope, AFAD has reached out to and delivered assistance to people residing in dierent villages within the Olive Branch Area.

This report will provide up-to-date details on the humanitarian assistance that has been coordinated by AFAD in relationship with relevant Turkish ministries and state agencies since March 2018 and does not include any gures relating to assistance provided by NGOs operating in the area. The data provided in this report accounts to the humanitarian aid coordinated by AFAD from March 2018 to October 2020.