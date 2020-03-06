Additional Protocol to the Memorandum on the Stabilization of the Situation in the Idlib De-Escalation Area (S/2020/187)

Letter dated 6 March 2020 from the representatives of the Russian Federation and Turkey to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council

We have the honour to transmit to you the Additional Protocol to the Memorandum on the Stabilization of the Situation in the Idlib De-Escalation Area between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey, which was signed on 5 March 2020 (see annex).

We should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter and its annex as a document of the Security Council.

(Signed) Bilge Kocyigit Grba Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the Republic of Turkey

(Signed) Vassily Nebenzia Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation