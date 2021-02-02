ACT Alliance Appeal: Developing the Resilience of Affected People as a result of the Syria Protracted Crisis and COVID-19 – SYR211

As the Syria crisis entered its tenth year, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict with an estimated 6.1 million internally displaced person and 1.4 million returnees.

The impact of the conflict which is large and growing pushed millions of people into unemployment and poverty. The international sanctions especially the Caesar Act that took effect on 17 June 2020 are tightening the stranglehold on Syria’s economy and increasing the suffering among the Syrian people first and foremost and making the plight of ordinary Syrians even more desperate.

On top of all these, the COVID-19 pandemic still poses serious public health risks and caused more loss of the Syrian economy, worsening the impoverished situation of the most vulnerable people.

Syria ACT forum members LWF and MECC will respond to the humanitarian crisis with an appeal to raise USD 2,991,360 to build the resilience of the affected communities and continue addressing the most pressing multi sectorial basic needs in Syria.