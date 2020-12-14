ACT Alliance Alert: Syria Conflict (13 December 2020)

In the afternoon of Friday the 11 March 2011, the city of Dara in the south of Syria , witnessed the break out of the Syria crises which has already entered its tenth year, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict with an estimated 6.1 million internally displaced person and 1.4 million returnees.

11.06 million people in need of humanitarian assistance including 4.65 million people in acute need.

Moreover, more than 90 % of the Syrian people live below the poverty line2 . WFP estimates that 9.3 million Syrians are now food insecure – with an increase of 1.4 million in the last six months alone. WFP estimates that an additional 2.2 million people are at risk of food insecurity. Approximately 4.6 million Syrians were in need of nutrition assistance, 74% were under the age of five.

The Syrian pound has lost almost 97 % of its value over a decade of war4 . The fighting has caused tens of billions of dollars’ worth of damage, disrupted agriculture, devastated industry and wiped out foreign currency flows from tourism and oil exports. Inflation is rampant and many Syrians are struggling to afford even basics such as food and power. The impact of the conflict is also large and growing pushed millions of people into unemployment and poverty. The job market lost 3.7 million jobs, which led to an increase in the unemployment rate to reach more than 50 %, up from 15 percent in 2010. During March and April 2020 alone the economic losses affected by Covid-19 estimated at two trillion SYP5.

The international sanctions especially the Caesar Act that took effect on 17 June 2020 are tightening the stranglehold on Syria’s economy and increasing the suffering among the Syrian people first and foremost and making the plight of ordinary Syrians even more desperate.