Syria
Access for what? Elevating civilian protection and quality access for humanitarian action in Syria
Attachments
By Melissa Dalton and Hijab Shah
THE ISSUE
Engaging Damascus to secure humanitarian access is a hard reality in 2019 given the Syrian government’s deliberate targeting of civilians, curtailing of civilian freedom of movement, and withholding of assistance since 2011. However, even in opposition-controlled areas, humanitarian organizations have encountered access challenges. Donors, the United Nations (UN), and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) must coordinate action with firm adherence to the principles of neutrality and impartiality and put Syrian civilians first, even as the United States and its allies chart political objectives to counter the Syrian government and its supporters.
Globally, humanitarian access is increasingly politicized. Syria represents an acute case, with severely heightened risks to civilians. Donors, the UN, and NGOs must collectively elevate the importance of meaningful access—to conduct needs assessments, monitor distributions and services, prioritize the most vulnerable, deliver assistance, prevent the diversion of humanitarian aid to unwanted actors, and evaluate impact—thereby improving civilian protection with sustained humanitarian access and presence.
Even amid a dire humanitarian crisis, innovations in front-line negotiation, diversion mitigation, and access planning provide important lessons for global humanitarian action.
- Center for Strategic and International Studies
- © The Center for Strategic & International Studies