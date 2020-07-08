Access for what? Elevating civilian protection and quality access for humanitarian action in Syria

Engaging Damascus to secure humanitarian access is a hard reality in 2019 given the Syrian government’s deliberate targeting of civilians, curtailing of civilian freedom of movement, and withholding of assistance since 2011. However, even in opposition-controlled areas, humanitarian organizations have encountered access challenges. Donors, the United Nations (UN), and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) must coordinate action with firm adherence to the principles of neutrality and impartiality and put Syrian civilians first, even as the United States and its allies chart political objectives to counter the Syrian government and its supporters.