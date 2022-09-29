ACAPS Briefing Note: Syria - Cholera outbreak in the northeastern regions (27 September 2022)

On 10 September 2022, the Syrian Ministry of Health announced a cholera outbreak after 15 confirmed cases and one death. By that time, at least 936 cases of severe acute watery diarrhoea and six related deaths had been identified in the country, possibly linked to the cholera outbreak.

Key considerations:

The increase in cholera cases is suspected to be related to the fact that around five million people use the Euphrates River as their main water source.

At least 45% of health facilities in Syria are partially or not functional.

In July 2022, households had an average of seven hours of electricity per day. This situation and a nationwide gasoline shortage could limit communications and transport for humanitarian assistance.