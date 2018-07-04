04 Jul 2018

ACAPS Briefing Note - Rapid displacement in southern Syria, 4 July 2018

Overview

Escalation of hostilities between the Government of Syria and armed opposition groups have been ongoing since 17 June in Dar’a governorate, driving displacement within Dar’a and into neighbouring governorates. As of 2 July, over 270,000 people have been displaced, including at least 164,000 to Quneitra and 60,000 to the areas near Jordanian border. Urgent humanitarian needs, including shelter, food, WASH, and health, are reported, particularly in the areas bordering Jordan and Golan Heights. Fighting has resulted in casualties, disruption of services, and very limited humanitarian access.

Anticipated scope and scale

Fighting is likely to continue in Dar’a and expand to Quneitra governorate, driven by the government’s aim to recapture all opposition-held territories and the failure of truce negotiations.

Further escalation is likely to bring more displacement, casualties, and infrastructure losses. Secondary displacement is likely to occur due to shifting areas of control.

The needs are likely to slowly decrease in the areas reclaimed by the government, but protection concerns due to retaliation mechanisms are very likely to persist.

