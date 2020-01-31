31 Jan 2020

800,000 people in firing line in northwest Syria, warns IRC

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original

New York, NY, January 24, 2020 — Speaking about the escalating violence in northwest Syria, Misty Buswell – Policy and Advocacy Director for the IRC in the Middle East – said:

"The situation in northwest Syria is deteriorating rapidly and we now estimate that there are 800,000 people in the firing line. If this number of people are forced to flee, it will be the largest displacement we have seen since the start of the war nine years ago.

“This latest escalation has opened up a dangerous new front in the conflict. Western Aleppo is an area where civilians had been largely spared until now. However, more than 20,000 people have fled their homes in the past week alone, dozens have been killed, and our teams on the ground have described those on the move as not merely fleeing in a state of panic, but in complete and utter terror.

“The IRC has had to suspend operations in one of our field offices due to the intensity of the fighting, a number of our staff have already been forced to relocate, and we have five local staff in the area who have told us with absolute certainty that they will have to join the thousands of people who have already been displaced if the fighting continues to intensify.

“Most of those on the move are heading north to the border with Turkey or west, for Idlib – an area that is already at breaking point. Since April last year, over 750,000 people were displaced within Idlib as a result of the fighting, and the conditions they are living in are dire. Camps are full, health services are over-stretched, and the majority are living either in flimsy, closely-packed tents with multiple occupants, which leak when it rains and frequently get flooded. Or, crammed into communal shelters where they are trying desperately to keep their families safe and warm in freezing cold winter temperatures that chill them to the bone.

“We are already in the midst of a major humanitarian catastrophe, and it is unimaginable that it could get any worse – but it will if the conflict continues. Innocent civilians need an immediate ceasefire – one that is adhered to by all sides. An end to the fighting is the only way to ensure the safety of civilians, support the ability of humanitarian actors to meet their ever growing needs, and provide the basis for establishing a peaceful solution to this horrific conflict. The people of Syria have suffered enough.”

Media Contacts

Kirsty Cameron
+962 775 402 255
Kirsty.Cameron@rescue.org

IRC Global Communications
+1 646 761 0307
communications@rescue.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.