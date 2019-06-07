07 Jun 2019

55 Medical Facilities Crippled After Bombings

Report
from Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations
Published on 07 Jun 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Geneva, Switzerland - The entire medical system of Northern Hama and Southern Idlib, Syria, is in a state of emergency, with 55 medical facilities shut down after a month of continuous bombing. Since April 28, 25 medical facilities have been bombed, with some hospitals hit by airstrikes on multiple days. With the majority of medical facilities shut down, hundreds of thousands of civilians and IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) are left without any access to medical care. In a region of Southern Idlib, only one hospital is left serving a population of over 500,000. The use of phosphorous (incendiary weapons) and barrel bombs in addition to airstrikes has created an apocalyptic landscape for civilians. UOSSM staff on the ground in conjunction with local health directorates report 347 civilians have been killed (including at least 75 children), over 1,000 have been injured and 400,000 IDPs displaced by bombardment on civilian areas. “There are not enough words to describe the horrors that are happening in North Western Syria right now. Yesterday I saw photos and videos of a child no older than 7 burnt alive. When these pilots are dropping phosphorus, napalm and barrel bombs on densely populated civilian areas, I wonder what they are thinking? 25 schools have been destroyed and hundreds of farmer’s fields have been intentionally burned. It’s as if they are making a sport out of committing war crimes. The international community must take action. The violence must stop now!” Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact:
Name: Avi D'Souza Director Of Communications, UOSSM
Intl. Phone: (647) 528-5029
Email: press@uossm.org

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception. www.uossm.org

Connect with us ‌ ‌ ‌
UOSSM International
22 Avenue Saint Clotilde, Geneva, 1205
Switzerland

