50.000 loaves of bread are distributed daily in Syria

50.000 loaves of bread are distributed daily by IHH and the İnsan Charity Association funded by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to civilians living in the rural areas of Idlib in the northeast of Syria.

Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) distributes 50.000 loaves of bread daily with the collaboration of the İnsan Charity Association and with the fund support of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to civilians living in the Maaret Misrin, Harbenuş and Killi regions in the rural areas of Idlib, Syria.

In a statement, IHH Syrian Operations Media Representative Selim Tosun said they are working extremely hard to eliminate the bread crisis in the region.

Explaining that IHH formed a distribution organization jointly with İnsan Charity Association, Tosun said “We are producing bread six days a week in our bakery in the Sarmada region on the outskirts of Idlib. We distribute 50.00 loaves of Syrian bread we bake daily to civilians living in the Maaret Misrin, Harbenus and Killi region of Idlib. Almost 20.000 civilians benefit from our bread distributions.” The need for funding for this relief organization, which will last for 1 year, was met by United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Saying that the bread is prepared according to the preference of the civilian war victims, Selim Tosun continued:

“As the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, the main feature of this bread is that it is prepared according to the traditional bread of the local people and is packaged in a way that it will stay fresh for three days in an environment of war. In addition to the 50.000 loaves of bread we produced jointly with the İnsan Charity Association, our foundation also distributes more than 500.000 loaves of bread daily all over Syria.”

Since the domestic war began in Syrian in 2011, IHH has conducted aid operations in the fields of food, education, shelter and healthcare throughout Syria.