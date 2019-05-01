4th Medical Facility Bombed in Syria in past 72 hours

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Geneva, Switzerland - The Kaston Primary Health Care Center in Hama, Syria was hit by mortars and shelling on May 1 at 11:45 AM. The facility, supported by UOSSM, was damaged, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The Alhbeit Primary Health Care Center in Southern Idlib, Syria was hit by ground rockets and mortars on April 29 at 10 PM causing significant damage to the structure. No injuries or casualties were reported. The medical facility was the third to be bombed within 24 hours on April 29th. The Alhbeit PHC provided: internal disease, maternity, pediatric, dental and wound dressing services. The facility served 2,500 beneficiaries monthly and was the only medical facility in a city with a population of more than 15,000 local and displaced people.

The Al Latamna hospital in Northern Hama, Syria was hit by an airstrike and put out of service, at 6:30 PM on Sunday, April 28. The airstrikes caused major damage to most of the hospital’s sections and destroyed one ambulance.

Earlier in the day, at 1:30 pm, the Al Madiq Hospital in Northern Hama, Syria was also hit by an airstrike and heavily damaged.

“A wave of intense bombing has begun in Northern Syria. Medical staff are evacuating facilities, leaving an enormous population without access to medical care in their most desperate moments. We have seen this pattern play out in Aleppo, Homs, Daraa, Deir Az Zoor and many other regions, time and time again. Medical facilities are the first to be attacked, followed by horrific civilian injuries and casualties. We have children under 5 being mutilated by the most advanced weaponry on the planet. It is unacceptable! The deliberate targeting of hospitals, schools and civilian areas constitutes a clear war crime and those responsible must be held accountable immediately. We urge all actors to the conflict to respect international law, human life and find a peaceful resolution. The millions of people of Northern Syria have nowhere to go and their displacement will become the world’s problem on an unprecedented scale." Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International.

