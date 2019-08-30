49th Medical Facility Targeted With Two Airstrikes in Syria ‌ ‌

Geneva, Switzerland-

The Alzerbeh Primary Health Care Center was directly targeted today, August 30, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. Damascus time with two airstrikes, putting it out of service. No casualties were reported as the center was closed today. The center was completely destroyed. The PHC was located in the Aleppo countryside. This marks the 49th medical facility to be attacked since April 28.

Since April 28, 2019: At least 892 civilians have been killed including at least 226 children and 179 women. Over 1912 civilians have been injured. Over 750,000 people have been internally displaced in North Western Syria. At least 49 medical facilities have been bombed, 30 aid workers have been killed and 40 have been wounded. Five ambulances were hit by different airstrikes while serving patients, killing eight staff. Eight water facilities have been destroyed

" It is unconscionable that yet another medical facility was directly targeted and put out of service. Where are these innocent civilians supposed to go for medical care and emergencies if all of the medical facilities are getting bombed? Thousands of civilians took to the streets today calling on the international community to apply the UN charters guaranteeing protection and imploring the international community to intervene such as the UNGA "Uniting for Peace" resolution 377 A, stating that the international community can intervene in an impending humanitarian disaster.

The time is NOW for the international community to intervene!" Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM Intl.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact : Name: Avi D'Souza Director Of Communications, UOSSM Intl. Phone: (647) 528-5029 Email: press@uossm.org

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception. www.uossm.org

Connect with us ‌ ‌ ‌ UOSSM International | 22 Avenue Saint Clotilde, Geneva, 1205 Switzerland