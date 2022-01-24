40th Universal Periodic Review of human rights: UK statement on Syria

The UK's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Simon Manley, delivered this statement during Syria's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the Human Rights Council.

The Syrian regime’s treatment of its people is simply appalling. We strongly condemn its attacks on civilians and infrastructure. The use of starvation and siege warfare in opposition-held areas is deplorable. Women and girls suffer disproportionately at the regime’s hands.

We have three recommendations:

The regime should end enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, detention and torture and ensure all allegations are promptly, thoroughly and impartially investigated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice;

It should end attacks on civilians and facilitate unconstrained access for humanitarian actors and independent international human rights monitors;

And it should prohibit and criminalise the use and recruitment of child soldiers and provide physical and psychological recovery services to, and help the social reintegration of, those so recruited.

Thank you.