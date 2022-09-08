3RP Regional Strategic Overview 2022

About

What is the 3RP?

The 3RP is a strategic, coordination, planning, advocacy, fundraising, and programming platform for humanitarian and development partners to respond to the Syria crisis. The 3RP is a comprehensive regional plan with five nationally led response plans, so-called country chapters, which are developed through the respective coordination structures consisting of government, UN agencies and I/NGOs.

The 3RP’s comprehensive approach has brought together more than 270 humanitarian and development partners at the country and regional level, channelling in total USD 20.6 billion through the plan since its inception as well as strengthening partnerships with other actors, including donors and International Financial Institutions.

3RP Evaluation

The 3RP regional plan is currently under-going an external evaluation to make sure that it remains fit for purpose in an evolving context. It started in July 2021, with the objectives of 1) assessing what has worked well and what has not worked well in terms of the regional 3RP mechanisms; and 2) assessing and generating recommendations on ways in which the regional 3RP mechanisms can evolve to respond to the changing context across the region.

It is expected that the findings of the evaluation will be available in early 2022 and help to shape the next iteration of the 3RP from 2023 onwards.

OVERVIEW

Situation

Nearly two years have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic affected the 3RP countries that had already been dealing with a decade-long influx of refugees.

Multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks hit the region throughout 2020 and 2021, which contributed to worsening socio-economic conditions, including high levels of poverty, unemployment, and food insecurity, as well as increased protection-related intersectoral needs, particularly those related to legal status, gender, age and disability, especially among the vulnerable individuals. The loss of livelihood opportunities has exacerbated poverty and food insecurity rates among refugee households, forcing refugees to remain very reliant on assistance, especially cash-based intervention, which continues to provide a lifeline to many households.

The use of harmful coping mechanisms by both refugees and host communities has been observed across the region. Additionally, public institutions have been overstretched and ill-equipped to respond to the crisis. Supporting national leaderships and strengthening local capacities, specifically infrastructure, service provision, and social safety net programmes, as well as building the livelihoods of individuals and households, are critical elements to ensuring the needs of vulnerable individuals are met in the medium and long-term by building resilience.