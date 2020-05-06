3RP Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan 2020 COVID-19 Key Messages

COVID-19 is having a significant impact on the 3RP countries and has worsened existing socio-economic vulnerabilities among both refugee and host communities. People are losing their livelihoods and sources of income, are increasingly unable to meet their basic needs and may not have social safety nets or social protection systems to help them through.

The protection situation remains of deep concern in the context of COVID-19. Negative coping mechanisms, such as reducing food consumption, have been reported. Adherence to social distancing and other containment measures can lead to increased protection risks.

Females are particularly at heightened protection risk of sexual and gender-based violence.

Host communities face higher risks of unemployment, underemployment and impoverishment. Informal workers are generally not covered by social security or other safety nets, making it harder for them to meet their needs. This increases social challenges as well.

In some areas, social tensions between host and refugees as well as among host community members are said to be rising.

Learning has been disrupted for millions of vulnerable boys, girls and youth. The closure of schools and educational institutions has left many with little or no access to education. Nonformal education, often a critical link to earning a livelihood, has been severely impacted.

Host countries continue to demonstrate outstanding generosity to Syrian refugees as they have done for many years now. Even with COVID-19, host countries have retained their commitment towards refugees and ensuring the continuation of protection and assistance.

The 3RP continues to implement a largescale multi-sectoral response in support of national efforts. Through existing plans, 3RP partners are reaching millions of people per month across the region, albeit through adopting remote and other innovative working modalities.

3RP countries have also developed specific plans to further help countries curb the spread of COVID-19 and lessen its impact. This includes a range of health and non-health interventions to address the most pressing challenges arising from the outbreak, with a large focus on protection activities and the provision of cash assistance to reduce socio-economic hardship.

These 3RP COVID-19 specific plans require some USD774 million in funding. To respond to the most pressing needs, 3RP partners have redirected existing programmes and activities where possible (US130 million) and also have identified additional requirements to introduce or scale up activities (USD644 million). A full revision of the 3RP is pending for the second half of the year.

The 3RP encourages an inclusive and gender responsive approach to the mitigation of COVID-19 health and socioeconomic impacts and recovery efforts to build resilience for all.

Public health and other responses should include and help address the risks facing refugees, the internally displaced, stateless, and other marginalized and vulnerable host community groups.