37 aid agencies raise the alarm about the skyrocketing needs among Syrian, as humanitarian funds are cut

“Today’s pledged funds are urgently needed by millions of Syrians at home and dispersed across the region. They are needed now more than ever. While we welcome countries’ pledges that have kept their funding at similar levels to last year’s or increased it, as did Germany, it is extremely disappointing to see two major donors, the UK and the US, turn their back on the plight of Syrians. This will have a devastating impact on their lives.

Syrians are facing record food insecurity levels and a declining socio-economic conditions. Needs have increased dramatically over the last year. Over 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance inside Syria, with 12.4 million food insecure and another 1.8 million at risk of becoming so. 12 million people are in need of health assistance, yet health care facilities continue to come under attack. During a pandemic, 12.2 million lack regular access to clean water, while almost 6 million are in need of shelter.

We urge donors to renew and increase support shown to date, to maintain and increase humanitarian access - both within Syria and across its borders - and we call on parties to the conflict to uphold the ceasefire, especially in northern Syria.”

Signed by:

Access Center for Human Rights (ACHR)

Action Against Hunger

Amals Healing and Advocacy Center

Basamat for Development

Bonyan Organization

Bousla Development & Innovation

CARE International

Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD)

Centre D'accès Pour Les Droits de l'Homme (ACHR)

Christian Aid

Danish Refugee Council

Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe

Humanity & Inclusion

International Humanitarian Relief (IHR)

International Rescue Committee

INTERSOS

Jana Watan

Jesuit Refugee Service MENA

Lamsat Ward

Médecins du Monde

Mennonite Central Committee

Mercy Corps

Norwegian Church Aid

Norwegian Refugee Council

Oxfam International

Save the Children

SEWAR

Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)

Syrian Expatriate Medical Association (SEMA)

Syria Relief

Syria Relief & Development (SRD)

Trocaire

War Child

WeWorld-GVC

World Vision International

Zenobia Association for Syrian Women

ZOA