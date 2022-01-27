365 Displaced Syrian Families Receive Winter Warmth

IDLIB, SYRIA — Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian relief agency, recently distributed winter aid to 365 displaced families in northern Syria ahead of the winter season.

Field workers distributed blankets, mats, pillows and clothing in three camp communities in the Maa’rat Masrin sub-district. The camps were established after a displacement wave between August and October of 2021. According to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal, many of the newly arrived Syrians are women, young children, elderly or disabled individuals with very limited resources.

“So many displaced Syrians came to these makeshift camps with nothing but the clothes on their backs,” Sohail said. “We are trying to reach as many people as we can with winter essentials before the cold does.”

Last year marked 10 years of the Syrian crisis that has left more than 6 million internally displaced and another 6 million as refugees. An estimated 13.4 million people living within Syria – including those who are internally displaced – are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Baitulmaal has been on the ground in Syria mobilizing aid after destructive storms, delivering food, digging wells, supporting orphans, helping students and distributing seasonal aid. To learn more about or contribute to these efforts, visit Baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian aid organization that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Texas, the charity has domestic offices and representatives in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan and New Jersey as well as international offices in Africa, South Asia and the Middle East.