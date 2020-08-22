24 under 24 - Voices of Syria's Youth

The interviews in this paper provided an opportunity for Syria’s youth to tell their stories, be heard and document the challenges they face in realising their goals. This provides insight into what Syria’s youth themselves say about their needs, their wants and the future they envisage for themselves.

Since the start of the conflict, the overall population inside Syria has declined by approximately 12 per cent due to out-migration, reduced fertility rates and, for men, higher mortality rates. According to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview for Syria, there are still 6.2 million internally displaced persons in Syria, meaning that approximately one-third of the population inside the country is displaced, with movement and displacement ongoing. Roughly 3.8 million youth aged 15 to 24 remain inside Syria and comprise approximately 21 per cent of the country’s population.

Ways forward

Donors and humanitarian aid agencies should consider the ways forward recommended below: