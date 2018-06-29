217,000 IDPs in Daraa, Fastest Displacement in Syrian History

Geneva, Switzerland -As of 9:30 pm Damascus time, at least 217,000 people have been internally displaced from Daraa, with little to no access to food, clean water, shelter and medical care. Earlier this week on Tuesday, the UN reported that 45,000 people had been displaced from Daraa. “This is the largest and fastest displacement in Syrian history. It’s a humanitarian catastrophe. This is the equivalent of fully displacing all of Geneva.” said Dr. Ghanem Tayara, Chairman of UOSSM International and Birmingham GP. “I have never seen such horrible conditions, people here are desperate! We need the attacks to stop immediately and for medical aid to reach the countless wounded. There are children dying because they can’t receive medical attention.

We need immediate action! ” Said Dr. Baha Mahameed, UOSSM Doctor in Daraa The number is expected to rise dramatically as more people continue to flee the relentless bombings. Since June 19th, 157 people have been killed and at least 350 wounded, many of whom are women and children. UOSSM calls for an immediate end to military action in Daraa by all parties and warn of the impending catastrophe of having over 500,000 people displaced. UOSSM commends Jordan for the enormous amount of refugees they have taken in. We ask Jordan to open their borders and take in those desperately fleeing, who are at high risk of death. We call on NGO’s, the UN and the international community to fully support the efforts made by Jordan and lessen their tremendous burden.

UOSSM lost three staff members in the past week, and seven medical facilities were attacked and put out of service, including UOSSM’s Busr Al Harir PHC. On June 21, Maysoun Harbat, a UOSSM midwife, was killed along with her daughter in Daraa as a result of heavy shelling. Her other daughter was also severely injured. On June 25, Abdulhadi Al Hariri, a volunteer UOSSM Ambulance driver, was killed in a double tap strike as he was trying to evacuate a wounded victim from the scene of an attack. Al Hariri was volunteering with UOSSM and the White Helmets to help those in need of relief. Abdulhadi had five children.

On June 27, Yusuf Ayyash, a UOSSM warehouse worker was killed in an attack along with his wife and daughter. Hospital Attacks: June 24 Al Herak Hospital was hit by airstrikes and put out of service. June 26, Al Musayfara Hospital was hit by airstrikes and put out of service June 27, Al Giza Hospital was hit by airstrikes and put out of service June 27, Al Ghariya Hospital was hit by airstrikes and put out of service June 27, Al Sida Hospital was hit by airstrikes and put out of service. June 28, Busr Al Sham Hospital was hit by airstrikes and put out of service.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact : Name: Avi D'Souza Global Director Of Communications Email: press@uossm.org Phone: (647) 528-5029 About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation.

UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception. www.uossm.org