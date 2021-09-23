2021 Progress Report - Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan in Response to the Syria Crisis - September 2021

Regional Overview

In the first half of 2021, the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) has provided critical, multidimensional support to millions of registered Syrian refugees and host community members in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan,

Lebanon, and Turkey. Through their interventions, 3RP partners jointly made progress against its strategic directions - protecting people, pursuing durable solutions, and supported dignified lives, while also continuing to strengthen capacities of national and local counterparts.

However, vulnerabilities among refugees and host communities remain high in regard to economic, social and financial-related threats, all of which have also been compounded by COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, which accelerated, and in some cases aggravated, socio-economic crises, has hampered economic growth, with significant GDP contractions; over 10 per cent and 20 per cent in Iraq and Lebanon respectively. According to World Bank forecasts*, these economies will not fully recover from this hit in 2021. This has contributed to increased number of issues including high poverty rates, inequalities, homelessness, unemployment, gender-based violence (GBV), digital divide and illness.

This report highlights the achievements made by 3RP in the first half of 2021.

It gives an overview of the subregional context for refugees and host communities and of 3RP’s funding across countries and sectors. However, 3RP appeal for 2021 continues to run with a significant funding shortfall, currently at over USD 1.2 billion (21 per cent). This prevents 3RP from fully utilising its comparative advantages across the sub-region to support refugees and host communities and risks escalation of tension and violence. 3RP and its partners have not been able to expand, for example, necessary cash-based and food security assistances, protection services, WASH infrastructure, or livelihood supports.

The 3RP, existing within a network of developed partnerships at the regional, national, and local levels spanning intergovernmental organisations, government agencies, nongovernmental organisation civil-society organisation, international financial institutions, and the private sector, is in a unique position to provide this critical support. However, to do so, the funding shortfall must be filled.