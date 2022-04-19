2021 Impact Assessment report of the UNFPA multi-country response to the Syria crisis: Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Turkey cross-border programmes - Bridges to Hope Volume 1

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Overview and Methodology

Overview: This assessment report is the 5th regional assessment of UNFPA programming in the Syria regional response to determine the impact on women, girls, boys, and men that UNFPA programming has had, across (i) sexual and reproductive health (SRH) programming; (ii) gender-based violence (GBV); and (iii) youth programmes.

UNFPA activities across the Whole of Syria (WoS) and the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) countries have focussed on supporting facilities and associated outreach activities to provide sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) services including access to family planning; maternal and neonatal health services covering both basic emergency obstetric care (BEmOC) and comprehensive emergency obstetric care (CEmOC); GBV services including access to Women’s and Girls’ Safe Spaces (Safe spaces) . support to facilities for Clinical Management of Rape (CMR), and GBV prevention messaging. UNFPA has supported youth empowerment and population programming as well.

Key highlights from the 2021 Impact Assessment: With regard to Safe Spaces, the key highlight from the 2021 Impact Assessment was that the impact of all services is high, as reported by beneficiaries themselves. The most satisfied beneficiaries across all countries were GBV beneficiaries, with 51 percent reporting that accessing services through Safe Spaces was absolutely essential to their well-being. For health facilities this figure was 40 percent and for youth centres 27 percent. This is critical information: Safe Spaces provide absolutely essential lifesaving and critical services. While it is clear that historically, Safe Spaces have been seen by some within the humanitarian community as a ‘nice to have but not necessary’ this information clearly highlights the impact that access to Safe Spaces has on physical and psychosocial well-being for women and girls, and therefore should be considered an essential life-saving service.

For health facilities, women reported that family planning services and ante-natal care (ANC) are the two most important services for them to access and that these are critical to the well-being of women and girls. Compared to Safe Space, there are many more available health services across the countries that beneficiaries can potentially access, with a common theme being that these other services are either not free or not of the same quality as UNFPA-supported SRHR services. In terms of youth centres, adolescents and youth reported selfdevelopment and feeling more self-confident. They specifically enjoy the issue of civic engagement and giving back to their communities. This is important: youth centres are not just about benefiting youth but facilitating what youth can give back to their communities.

Methodology: The full methodology is outlined in the inception report to this evaluation and will not be repeated here. In brief, the primary foundational approach to the 2021 Impact Assessment methodology was to build on the framework of the 2020 Impact Assessment which rationalised and systematised the different tools and questions previously used (2016-up to 2020) into one overarching Impact Assessment Framework (IAF). This overarching framework looks at three types of service delivery points (SDPs), including associated outreach activities where applicable, being (a) Safe Spaces; (b) health facilities; and (c) youth centres. There is then an overarching framing of three primary dimensions, with two further secondary dimensions regarding comparison and monitoring from 2020 to 2021. The three primary dimensions are: (a) well-being; (b) access; and (c) efficiency.

There is then an overarching methodology of three primary data collection methods, backed up by secondary data review. The three primary data collection methods are (a) key informant interviews (KIIs); (b) client feedback forms (CFFs); and (c) focus group discussions (FGDs).