2021 Annual Report of the Protection and Community Services Sector (PCSS) Child Protection, Gender-Based Violence and Mine Action AoRs - Syria HCT-coordinated Response

Introduction

The Protection Sector (Syria HCT-coordinated response) brings together protection and community services in GoS-controlled areas and cross-line to North-East Syria to ensure an effective response to the protection needs of affected populations, by coordinating preparedness, needs assessments, response activities and by sharing best practices and harmonised approaches to address protection challenges. The Sector promotes the Centrality of Protection through interventions and advocacy within the Humanitarian Country Team and the humanitarian leadership and assists other sectors to mainstream protection principles and standards, as well as Gender-Based Violence (GBV) mitigation in their humanitarian response.

Situation Overview

With the crisis in its eleventh year, staggering levels of need persist for people across Syria. The overall situation continues to be characterised by multiple protection risks resulting from the continued conflict and compounded by the socio-economic impact of the protracted crisis and C-19-related challenges.

Seasonal shortage of water, as well as limited availability of electricity and fuel continue to severely affect livelihoods and standard of living in the country. Capacity of the most vulnerable communities to mitigate protection and GBV risks is increasingly depleted, driving dependency on humanitarian assistance and the resort to harmful coping strategies, affecting women, adolescent girls and children in particular. In addition, poverty and strain cause marginalisation and the neglect of groups with special needs such as older persons and persons with disabilities, as well as increased tensions within communities over scarce resources and job opportunities.