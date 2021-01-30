2020: A year like no other for MENA nurses

One year after the World Health Organization designated 2020 as the first-ever global Year of the Nurse and Midwife, leading humanitarians are urging the world to encourage greater investment in the nursing taskforce. I am among them. The nursing profession deserves more respect, better pay, and expanded opportunities for career development.

According to WHO, the world needs 9 million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030. There is an increased demand for nurses in the MENA region in particular driven by nearly collapsed healthcare systems, protracted crises, the brain drain phenomena, and migration of professionals. If 2020 has shown us anything, it is that nurses play a major role in the healthcare services at the community level especially in remote and underserved areas. I met many this year, and over years past. They amazed me with their knowledge, courage, professionalism, humility, and wisdom. Take Efra’a, a nurse from Syria: she told us about her intervention during an evacuation operation that saved the life of a pregnant woman and her baby. She took personal risks because she cared for the patient. I heard many similar stories of nurses saving lives in Yemen, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, and more. It is these acts of humanity and care that have made the very challenging times in which we live in slightly more tolerable for many communities across the MENA region. Many MENA Red Crescents and Red Crosses operate clinics and hospitals that continue to struggle in securing nursing staff, and in ensuring support, protection and adequate compensation.

But these countries face a triple challenge of poor quality health systems, protracted crises/disasters, and COVID-19.

In fact, the majority of MENA countries do not have the capacity to provide basic health care services to address the most essential needs . Everywhere I visit, pharmacies are empty, staff are lacking, and basic infra-structure is not functioning. In these dysfunctional constructs, nurses heroically step up within their communities to provide vital health care services for people who would otherwise be unable to access treatment. Nurses thus occupy a critical, and often intimate, caretaking role for their communities. If a neighbor is a nurse, people would trust that person more than any other health care provider because they respect and rely on them.

In countries like Syria and Yemen, conflict and sanctions have caused the health systems to approach collapse. In Lebanon, the August explosion destroyed many hospitals that have yet to be rebuilt, and has fueled a wave of emigration depleting the health workforce. Even when donors and neighboring states provide the finances to rebuild in the health sector, four main challenges remain. First, resident nationals, especially high-caliber professionals, are leaving their countries seeking better safety and opportunities for their families. Second, having advanced medical devices and equipment won’t help if nurses and technicians are not properly trained to operate, and maintenance and spare parts are not available. Third, countries in which health systems rely mainly on expatriate nurses will be more fragile. Finally, there is minimal reform, limited opportunities for career development, and inadequate pay for nurses in most of countries in MENA.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care organizations around the world, including those in developed countries, are facing many challenges in dealing with higher patient loads, their own self-protection, and limited numbers of nurses. The pandemic added fuel to the fire in the MENA region, which was already heavily burdened by multi layered humanitarian crises.

There is a dual demographic challenge in the MENA region that is deeply embedded in the socio-cultural fabric of these countries. Their elderly populations are growing rapidly; the UN Population Fund estimates that the number of people over sixty in the region will nearly double from 27 million to 50 million in 2030. That means these countries, already facing a pre-COVID shortage in the nursing workforce, will need higher numbers of nursing positions created in MENA over the coming nine years. Secondly, the high rates of emigration among young people and increasing involvement of women in the labor market mean that those who used to meet needs for at-home care, such as young women, are no longer available to support the burgeoning demands of an increasingly aging community. There has also been an understandable uptick in demands for at-home midwives, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic has made home birth, already common in the region, an attractive alternative to hospital deliveries.

With medical house calls experiencing a revival in popularity, more young people moving abroad for better work opportunities, and a growing number of older people dependent on long-term care, the time has come to re-think and invest resources in support of nurses in MENA, and globally. Further professionalization of the nursing workforce through education and training will better equip them for the leadership roles they must fill in their communities. Home care is a vital and a culturally important feature of the health systems in MENA. It starts by listening to them, planning and acting. At IFRC, we look to partner with Red Crescents and Red Crosses in the region, as well as WHO to do our part in translating policies into actions.

Dr Hossam Elsharkawi, IFRC Regional Director, Middle East and North Africa