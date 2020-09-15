2020 Progress Report - 3RP Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan in Response to the Syria Crisis (August 2020)

Regional Overview

In 2020, the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) seeks a total of US$ 6 billion to support over 5.5 million registered Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt in support of national efforts, as well as 4.5 million host community members. Over the last ten years, these host countries have generously hosted Syrian refugees despite the challenging economic situations in which poverty rates were already high. The majority of refugee men, women, girls, and boys and vulnerable host communities were already living on or beneath national poverty levels before COVID-19 and the outbreak of the pandemic has exacerbated these pre-existing protection risks and socio-economic challenges especially for Syrian girls and women who are the most affected by COVID-19. It also puts the economies, services and infrastructure of host countries and communities even further under strain. Therefore, in addition to the Regional Strategic Overview and its country chapters, 3RP developed a 3RP COVID-19 Appeal followed by a full revision of the entire 3RP plan to ensure the additional needs generated by COVID-19 will be met, while also ensuring that originally planned critical programmes are not forced to close or reduce their interventions, which would have a devastating impact on an already fragile situation. By June 2020, US$ 1.6 billion have been funded across the region requiring US$ 4.3 billion in the remainder of the year. 3RP’s support to national and local institutions is more critical than ever in order to deliver basic social services and help maintain social cohesion.