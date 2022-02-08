2020-2021 Regional Winterization Programme Progress Report: Syria and Iraq Situations - September - December 2021

Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria

This winter, UNHCR estimates that 3.5 million IDPs and refugees are in need of winterization assistance in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. For many, this is the 11th consecutive winter in displacement.UNHCR is grateful for the generous contributions received for its winterization programme which have facilitated timely provision of assistance across the region, allowing vulnerable IDPs and refugees to be prepared for the harsh winter season.

Distribution of winterization assistance is ongoing across the region and as of 31 December 2021, UNHCR had reached some 2.6 million vulnerable Syrians, Iraqis, and refugees of other nationalities.