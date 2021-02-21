2020-2021 Regional Winterization Programme Progress Report #2: Syria and Iraq Situations - November-December 2020

Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria

This winter, UNHCR aims to reach over 3.1 million Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees (including refugees of other nationalities) with winterization assistance in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. For many, this is the tenth consecutive winter in displacement.

UNHCR is grateful for the generous contributions received for its winterization programme which have facilitated early provision of assistance in many countries across the region, allowing vulnerable Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees to be prepared for the harsh winter season.

The distribution of winterization assistance is underway in all country operations and as of 31 December 2020, over 1.7 million people have been reached. The winterization programme covers the period from September 2020 to March 2021.