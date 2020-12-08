2020-2021 Regional Winterization Programme Progress Report #1: Syria and Iraq Situations - September-October 2020

Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria

This winter, UNHCR estimates that 3.8 million Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees (including refugees of other nationalities) are in need of winterization assistance in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. For many, this is the tenth consecutive winter in displacement.

UNHCR is grateful for the generous contributions received for its winterization programme which have facilitated early provision of assistance across the region, allowing vulnerable Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees to be prepared for the harsh winter season.

Distribution of winterization assistance has already started in Syria and as of 31 October, around 199,200 Syrians have been reached. In the rest of the countries, assistance is expected to begin in November. The winterization programme covers the period from September 2020 to March 2021.