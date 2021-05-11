2020-2021 Regional Winterization Programme Final Report: Syria and Iraq Situations - September 2020 - March 2021

Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria

UNHCR developed a regional winterization plan for 2020-2021 based on the assessed most vulnerable needs of almost 3.8 million Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. With the generous contributions received by early December 2020 and despite the challenges related to COVID-19 and access constraints, UNHCR was able to provide winterization support to almost 2.5 million people during the winter months.

The winterization programme was implemented from September 2020 to March 2021, with the majority of the assistance (both cash grants and winter items) distributed by December 2020. In addition, UNHCR provided emergency assistance to the most vulnerable persons affected by storms in Lebanon and floods in Syria in December 2020 and January 2021.

Early planning, preparation and procurement allowed UNHCR and its partners to reach beneficiaries and, wherever possible, to allow beneficiaries to receive their assistance on time to prepare for the harsh winter.