2019-2020 Regional Winterization Programme Progress Report : Syria and Iraq Situations - January 2020

Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria

As of 31 January, nearly 2.6 million Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees have been reached with winterization assistance in the region, mainly in the form of cash payments, winter specific core relief items and shelter materials.

UNHCR is grateful for the generous contributions received for its winterization programme which have facilitated early provision of assistance across the region, allowing vulnerable Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees to be prepared for the harsh winter season.

The winterization programme covers the period from September 2019 to March 2020.

In January, as part of the inter-agency efforts, UNHCR continued to provide emergency winterization assistance to thousands of people displaced in north-west and north-east Syria.