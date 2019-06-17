2018 Syria Humanitarian Assistance Response Plan Achievements, January-December 2018

2018 HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLAN ACHIEVEMENTS

The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) aimed to assist 10.5 million people with direct assistance and 11.2 million people with improved access to basic services. In an effort to meet humanitarian needs, humanitarian partners provided various types of humanitarian life-saving and life-sustaining assistance and services to a monthly average of 5.5 million people during 2018. Of the 5.5 million people reached on average on a monthly basis, 2.1 million were people living in areas of high severity of need, as measured through the inter-sector severity scale. In 2018, these efforts were funded by international support to Syria with $2.19 billion raised (65 per cent of HRP requirements) by the end of the year – more than any previous year. Thanks to this generous support, humanitarian organizations in Syria continued to deliver a massive humanitarian response to people in need with multiple humanitarian crises unfolding across the country.

KEY HIGHLIGHT ACHIEVEMENTS

Reaching 5.5 million people on average on a monthly basis with some form of humanitarian assistance to save lives and livelihoods. Of these people, 1.4 million were women and 1.5 million were girls. 89 per cent of this humanitarian assistance was delivered in communities where needs were considered major or severe (severity 3 and above) as per the inter-sector severity classification.

Provision of 8.8 million protection interventions by Protection sector members in various areas. These included community-based protection, legal assistance, child protection, GBV, as well as mine action to mitigate and respond to protection risks and needs. The sector also engaged in efforts to mainstream protection principles, gender and GBV in the humanitarian response, and invested in advocacy efforts, directly or through the humanitarian leadership.

Gradual scale-up of assistance to people in areas shifting control, including in areas previously controlled by ISIL.

Preventing a deterioration of food security of populations in need and mitigating the effects of the drought that affected food security in the country in the second half of 2018.

Improving quality of access to education services for children in need. Over 3.2 million children were supported in formal general education while increased access to alternative learning opportunities were provided through the Self Learning Programme.

Increasing equitable access to health services by affected population through the provision of 22.8 million health interventions – including medical procedures and treatment courses - to people in need. 48 per cent of medical procedures provided and 28 per cent of treatment courses were delivered in areas of high need (health severity 3 and above).

Scaling up humanitarian mine action efforts across Syria within the framework of activities reflected in the HRP, and increasing assistance to persons living with disabilities, including survivors of explosive hazards through specialized services.

Stopping a polio virus outbreak in Syria following an 18-month-long intensive vaccination campaign.

Keeping global acute malnutrition (GAM) and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) rates outside of critical levels and preventing potential deaths of 9,631 individuals due to SAM and 33,000 children from becoming severely malnourished.

Preventing a deterioration of water supply systems and increasing access to safer water with the provision of water disinfectants to treatment facilities. Assessments demonstrate overall there is a slight increase in networks coverage (from 65 per cent in 2017 to 71 per cent in 2018) and share of water received from the networks (from 43 per cent to 45 per cent). Three-quarter of water received from networks show traces of chlorine-based treatment.