16 Days of Activisms against GBV to be All days against all violence including digital violence: Be an agent of change in support of the females in your lives of any bond

By Dr. Iyad Nasr, UNFPA Representative in Syria

All of us, fathers, husbands, brothers and community members have women and girls of different bonds in our lives. We call upon all men whether policy makers, service providers, community leader or family members to stand with the girls and women they love.

Gender Based Violence (GBV) including domestic violence is a problem in every country, including in Syria. One in three women around the world will experience gender-based violence in her life, but this rate can increase in the deteriorated economic and social contexts in crisis countries and within the corvid -19 pandemic. Prevention and mitigation measures for COVID-19 have resulted in a notable increase of reported GBV incidents, particularly for domestic violence and women and girls have had limited access to reproductive health and GBV prevention and support services. Violence against women through social medial and new technologies is not uncommon phenomena including during the pandemic.

Syria has made tangible steps to improve the status of women: by enacting new legislation, including the Personal Status Law, increasing the minimum age of marriage and introducing marriage contracts to protect the rights of women. GBV can be demonstrated as physical, sexual, emotional or financial abuse, or controlling behavior. Women and girls in Syria are affected in varying degrees by different types of gender-based violence. Economic hardship and lack of livelihood opportunities, contribute to potential increase in negative coping practices, such as child, early and forced marriage.

Violence against women is also taking new forms and shapers including through social media. UNFPA Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem, highlighted that “Every day, more people, services and activities are moving online. That means more violence is happening to more women and girls. We must recognize the scope of this crisis and not delay action for even one more day. The right to live free from violence applies everywhere and does not disappear with an Internet connection. The virtual is real. It must be safe”.

Men should be a role model. We have to teach boys across Syria to grow into men who will condemn violence against girls and women, demonstrate zero tolerance with GBV, and promote a culture of respect and of healthy relationships. All men play a role to prevent and end gender-based violence. Fathers, husbands, brothers and community members can all be an Agent of Change. Ending gender-based violence is about more than refraining from violence yourself, it is offering an alternative model of masculinity that can inspire Syrian men and boys. Hafez Ibrahim a famous Arab Poet said, Mother is a school when prepared, a kind and dignified community will be prepared.

UNFPA, through its implementing partners is supporting currently the 16 days campaign against GBV (25 November, 10th of December). We are grateful for the support of our partners and donors, who support more than 126 integrated mobile teams and 48 women and girl’s safe spaces are providing comprehensive GBV prevention and response. During 2021 UNFPA country office reached around 153,000 women and girls with GBV prevention and response services. Capacity building of 480 services providers on GBV prevention and response including psychosocial support services and clinical management of rape.

We are calling upon you all as part of the international campaign of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence to make act against gender based violence all 365 days and to offer support to survivors of violence and treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve. Women and girls are abused every day of the year either in person or remotely through the digital ways. Be an agent of change in support of the females in your lives of any bond.