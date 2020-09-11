15,500 Hessian Sacks Delivered in Northern Aleppo

Turkey - Thursday, 10th September 2020 -

Today, the SRTF delivered 15,500 Hessian Sacks in Northern Aleppo as part of the SRTF's project, **"Agricultural Support to Farmers in Northern Aleppo". **This delivery joins recently delivered agriculture equipment, tractors, and seed sacks. These hessian sacks will provide safe storage and handling of crops.

This 18-month project has a total budget of **EUR 2.4 million **and aims to achieve 1,500 economically sustainable and viable crop farms. As a result, at least 7,500 households will directly benefit and over 37,500 beneficiaries will indirectly benefit.

Agricultural Support to Farmers in Northern Aleppo

http://www.srtfund.org

communications@srtfund.org