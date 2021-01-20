14.000 briquette houses in a year

Last year, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation constructed 14.000 briquette houses for Syrians struggling to survive due to the domestic war in Syria. The construction of another 6.000 briquette and concrete houses is continuing.

IHH's concrete and briquette house project, aside of other aid operations in many fields including food, healthcare, shelter and schools since the war broke in Syria, has rescued thousands of families from tents and provided them the opportunity of living in a warm home.

While the 14.000 briquette houses that were completed last year were handed over to Syrian refugee families, the construction of another 6.000 briquette and concrete houses is continuing.

"Warm homes were provided to thousands of families in 39 different areas"

Selim Tosun, IHH Media Representative for Syrian Operations explained that IHH has served in the region for 10 years in an attempt of healing the wounds of the Syrian war victims. Tosun, who said IHH has continued to support the Syrian people from the Reyhanlı, Kilis and Şanlıurfa offices since the war broke added:

"We give great importance to permanent works in Syria. In this context, we have materialized many projects ranging from healthcare centers to briquette homes, concrete homes to schools. Warm homes were provided to thousands of families in 39 different areas. 14.000 briquette houses that were completed last year were handed over to Syrian families, and the construction of 6.000 briquette houses is continuing. To date, thousands of people have been rescued from tents in various regions of Syria and given a warm home to live."

"2 universities and 47 schools opened for education"

Pointing out that many students in Syria have been deprived of education due to the war, Tosun said:

"In IHH, we give great importance to education projects. As part of these operations, we opened 2 universities, 40 schools, 6 nursery schools, 1 midwifery school and 1 rehabilitation center in different regions of Syria, where 15.000 students receive education in these schools. We are continuing our healthcare operations in the country. We established 11 health facilities, 44 healthcare centers and 3 prosthesis centers in different locations, and we also provide support to 23 hospitals in the region on a regular basis. This year our aid will continue."