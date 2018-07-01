01 Jul 2018

For 12 days, the Syrian Red Crescent resumes humanitarian responds in Daraa and its rural areas

Report
from Syrian Arab Red Crescent
Published on 01 Jul 2018 View Original

SARC teams respond to the needs of IDPs from Rural Daraa in three humanitarian corridors and temporary shelters. Between 19th -30th of June 2018, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent carried out the following works:

Rehabilitation of 4 shelters (Jbab temporary shelter, Jbab first shcool, “Al Shaheed Al Sayed Ahmed” school and a kindergarten behind Jbab first school)

Installing 229 tents.

Installing 12 water tanks (with 5m3 capacity) and another 2 with (2m3 capacity) all being filled with fresh water around the clock.

Installing 16 toilets.

Distributing 3000 water bottles in humanitarian corridors.

Rehabilitating sewage networks.

Providing health care services whereas the mobile medical clinic helped 389 people in Jbab camp. As for the humanitarian corridors:109 cases were dealt with and 95 patients were hospitalized in Izraa and Damascus.

Providing food items and nonfood items (Food parcels, Hygiene kits, kitchen kits, blankets, mattresses, rags, chargeable solar lights, children and adults diapers…etc

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.