For 12 days, the Syrian Red Crescent resumes humanitarian responds in Daraa and its rural areas

SARC teams respond to the needs of IDPs from Rural Daraa in three humanitarian corridors and temporary shelters. Between 19th -30th of June 2018, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent carried out the following works:

Rehabilitation of 4 shelters (Jbab temporary shelter, Jbab first shcool, “Al Shaheed Al Sayed Ahmed” school and a kindergarten behind Jbab first school)

Installing 229 tents.

Installing 12 water tanks (with 5m3 capacity) and another 2 with (2m3 capacity) all being filled with fresh water around the clock.

Installing 16 toilets.

Distributing 3000 water bottles in humanitarian corridors.

Rehabilitating sewage networks.

Providing health care services whereas the mobile medical clinic helped 389 people in Jbab camp. As for the humanitarian corridors:109 cases were dealt with and 95 patients were hospitalized in Izraa and Damascus.

Providing food items and nonfood items (Food parcels, Hygiene kits, kitchen kits, blankets, mattresses, rags, chargeable solar lights, children and adults diapers…etc