12 children killed in past two weeks in northwest Syria

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

NEW YORK, 4 MAY 2019 - "At least 12 children have been killed in northwestern Syria since April 20 as violence in the demilitarized zone continues to escalate.

"More than 30,000 people have been forced to leave their homes to flee the violence during the month of April.

"Four health facilities are now reported to be out of service after being hit and destroyed recently, leaving thousands of people without access to life-saving medical support. Schools are also reported to have been hit and damaged in Idleb and Hama.

"The fighting intensified over the past two days, causing our partners on the ground to halt programmes to provide safe water, adequate sanitation and hygiene to affected communities in northern Hama and southern Idlib. At least 5,500 people have been left with no water at all. Services can only resume once security conditions improve.

"UNICEF teams are working closely with partners to provide some basic support, but without an end to the fighting there is only so much we can do. We yet again urge all parties to the conflict and those with influence over them to protect children at all times. Killing and maiming children is a grave violation of children's rights. Civilian infrastructure including health, water and education facilities, are not a target and must not come under attack."