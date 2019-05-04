04 May 2019

12 children killed in past two weeks in northwest Syria

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 04 May 2019

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

NEW YORK, 4 MAY 2019 - "At least 12 children have been killed in northwestern Syria since April 20 as violence in the demilitarized zone continues to escalate.

"More than 30,000 people have been forced to leave their homes to flee the violence during the month of April.

"Four health facilities are now reported to be out of service after being hit and destroyed recently, leaving thousands of people without access to life-saving medical support. Schools are also reported to have been hit and damaged in Idleb and Hama.

"The fighting intensified over the past two days, causing our partners on the ground to halt programmes to provide safe water, adequate sanitation and hygiene to affected communities in northern Hama and southern Idlib. At least 5,500 people have been left with no water at all. Services can only resume once security conditions improve.

"UNICEF teams are working closely with partners to provide some basic support, but without an end to the fighting there is only so much we can do. We yet again urge all parties to the conflict and those with influence over them to protect children at all times. Killing and maiming children is a grave violation of children's rights. Civilian infrastructure including health, water and education facilities, are not a target and must not come under attack."

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.