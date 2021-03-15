10 Years of War in Syria: The Lasting Impact of a Childhood Without Peace

March 15 marks a grim anniversary in the ongoing war in Syria— it has now been a full decade of conflict. Ten years into the war, the country remains without a plan for peace, continuing the devastation for Syrians. At least 12.3 million people have been displaced by crisis either within Syria or as refugees in neighboring countries, 5 million of whom are children. These children have spent their critical development years knowing nothing but war.

This brief presents new analysis on how the war is impacting the wellbeing of children at home, how the IRC's partnership with Sesame Workshop - Ahlan Simsim - is providing solutions for these children, and the actions the international community must take to avoid losing ten more years of childhood to war.